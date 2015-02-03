Dave Lombardo not offered job with Megadeth

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo says the idea of joining Megadeth hasn’t been discussed with Dave Mustaine.

The drumstool became vacant when Shawn Drover left Megadeth in November, along with guitarist Chris Broderick. They’re currently recording their new band’s first album.

Lombardo, who was fired by Slayer in February 2013, has been connected with the job – but he tells Wikimetal: “Nobody’s approached me. It’s all rumours.”

In a separate interview, Lombardo, now with Philm, says he’s happy with the way his career is going: “It’s been amazing being part of such an amazing band like Slayer. The fans that support me, and the musicians I’ve been able to collaborate with – I couldn’t be any happier.”

Mustaine last week said he’d begin recording Megadeth’s 17th album next month, as scheduled. He’d previously promised fans they’d be “very happy” with the latest lineup when it’s revealed. Former drummer Nick Menza offered a cautiously-worded response when asked if he was returning to the fold.