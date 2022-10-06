Dave Lombardo names five greatest punk albums ever, reveals first time he met Mike Patton

Metal legend and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has named what he considers the five greatest punk albums of all time.

Speaking exclusively in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Lombardo answers questions from fans, one of whom asks him to make the difficult list.

"Oh, wow! An easy one there!" he jokes, before continuing: "Minor Threat’s Out of Step, Circle Jerks’ Group Sex, Dead Kennedy’s In God We Trust...oh, man... GBH’s Leather, Bristles, Studs And Acne and...one more...DRI’s Dealing With It. That’s just off the top of my head with what I grew up with. There are others, but they stand out."

He goes on to add a bonus contender: "Oh, The Exploited, they were awesome, they still are. Mr.Bungle covered Fuck The USA recently and that was a lot of fun. I’d like to add The Exploited in as well.”

Following his departure from Slayer in 2013, Lombardo has taken part in numerous other projects, including drumming on Mr Bungle's 2020 release The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny Demo, featuring Faith No More frontman Mike Patton. In the new Metal Hammer interview, Lombardo is also asked about the first time he ever met Patton.

“We met at Faith No More’s last show before they took a hiatus in the 90s," he replies. "Robert Trujillo was there. We were all sitting backstage, we met and started talking about music, what I was doing post-Slayer [Lombardo previously left Slayer in 1992 before returning for his final stint in 2001]. That was the first time we met. Best memory? There are so many great memories with that guy, it’s hard to pinpoint one. Here’s one; with Fantomas [experimental metal supergroup featuring Lombardo, Patton, Melvins' Buzz Osborne and Mr Bungle's Trevor Dunn], we’d play a show, walk offstage and for the encore he had written a song that has never been recorded, but we used to play it live.

"Buzz and Trevor would go out, Patton and I would stay backstage, and they’d play this monotonous riff, for 2-3 minutes, and we’d just sit there and drink and chat. ‘Shall we go now?’ ‘Nah just make them wait a little longer.’ and then we’d eventually walk out, hit that down beat and it was always an amazing moment.”

