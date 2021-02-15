Dave Grohl wants to resurrect his ‘dream band’, Them Crooked Vultures

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed that he would like to resurrect Them Crooked Vultures, the “incredibly inspiring” supergroup he shared with former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.



Currently charming the world’s media with 1001 interviews to promote the Foo‘s 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, Grohl allowed himself to indulge in a little nostalgia while hosting Medicine At Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits, calling the hard-hitting groove rock power trio, with whom he recorded the self-titled Them Crooked Vultures album in 2009, “a dream come true.”

In a 2019 interview with the Guardian newspaper, Grohl stated that, technically. the trio, which he plays drums, were “still a band”: this weekend he went further, saying. “I hope that someday we do it again.”

“Them Crooked Vultures was just a dream come true for me,” he recalled. “For years Josh and I had talked about doing some side project. Something that wasn't Queens of the Stone Age, something that wasn't Foo Fighters. Maybe it was just Josh and I. Maybe he plays drums, I play guitar. Maybe he guitar, I play drums. Just something that was just an experimental project.”

“Them Crooked Vultures is a dream band for any drummer because I got to be a part of this three piece rhythm section,” he added. “But because Josh isn't just a soloist. Josh plays the drums. He plays the guitar like a drummer and John Paul Jones is the greatest rock and roll bass player in the history of music. When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realised this is a real band. This is the real deal. We would walk into the studio every day with no ideas. We would sit down, we'd have tea, we'd have coffee, we'd start jamming. By the end of that night, we'd have an eight minute-long opus. Just a rock masterpiece. It was incredibly inspiring. It was a really incredible time. I hope that someday we do it again.”

The band’s debut album peaked at number 13 in the UK, and at number 12 in the US, in November 2009.

This weekend, Grohl‘s main band, Foo Fighters, scored their fifth UK Number One album with the newly-released Medicine At Midnight.

“I would like to thank everyone for honouring us with this Number 1 record,” Grohl told the Official Charts Company website. “After 25 years of being a band it still kind of blows our minds that this could actually happen and we’re very grateful and very thankful. We can’t wait to get back there to see you guys, sooner than later, I hope! We’re ready – every day we’re one step closer.”