Dave Edmunds serves up Rags & Classics

Dave Edmunds is to release an all-instrumental album of cover versions.

The Welsh guitar icon issues Rags & Classics on June 9 via MVD Entertainment Group. He’s also made his version of the Beach Boys’ God Only Knows available to stream.

Edmunds says: “I recorded this, off and on, at home, over a period of four months. But I guess the idea of making a guitar album had been lurking subconsciously since I was 17.

“That’s when I discovered the fascinating guitar styles of Chet Atkins, Merle Travis and Jerry Reed, along with other truly innovative guitarists of the 50s and 60s music revolution.”

As well as his solo career and efforts with the band Rockpile, Edmunds has worked with Paul McCartney, Jeff Lynn, Elvis Costello, Carl Perkins, Stray Cats, Status Quo and many others.

He adds: “I’ve chosen a selection of what I consider to be classic singles from the past, but with a Fender Stratocaster guitar interpretation, along with others reflecting my earlier influences. As with my recent album, Again, there was nobody else in the studio at any time – just the way I like it.”

Rags & Classics tracklist