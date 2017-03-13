Dave Davies launches Slow Down from upcoming Open Road album

Legendary Kinks guitarist and songwriter Dave Davies has released Slow Down, a track from upcoming album Open Road, a collection recorded in collaboration with his son, Russ Davies. The album is released on March 31.

Russ Davies is a successful EDM musician who’s built a career using alter-egos including Abakus, Cinnamon Chasers and AIISO. He previously worked with his father on 2010’s Aschere Project ambient album Two Worlds.

“Working with my son was a delight and he made me realise a lot about myself,” says Dave Davies. “I feel an almost strange magnetic loving energy pervading through the whole work. I found it very demanding emotionally and I wanted it to have integrity. Even though Russ is my son we happened to both gel with the ideals, stories and motives of the work; the honesty, the purity of it, and its deceptive simplicity and wonder of it.”

“Working with Dave is a fluid process and we both seem to share some kind of psychic connection and understanding of how the song is forming and where we want it to go,” says Russ Davies. “With this album I really had the desire to produce this record in the most organic way I could, and try to capture some of the old rock spirit whilst bringing some new energy to the table. I feel we’ve created an honest and natural sound, un-perfectionist and rough at the edges, but with plenty of character and vibe - we are both proud of how the record turned out.”

Dave Davies starts a US tour next month (dates below). UK tour dates have yet to be announced.

Open Road Tracklisting

Path Is Long Open Road Don’t Wanna Grow Up King of Diamonds Forgiveness Sleep On It Slow Down Love Has Rules of its Own Chemtrails

Dave Davies 2017 US Tour Dates

Apr 06: Patawatomi Casino, Milwaukee, WI,

Apr 08: Arcada Theatre, St Charles, IL

Apr 11: City Winery, New York, NY

Apr 12: City Winery, New York, NY

Apr 13: Centre for Arts, Natick, MA

Apr 15: Payomet PAC, North Truro, MA

Apr 16: Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

Apr 17: Havana New Hope, New Hope, PA

Apr 20: Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH

Apr 22: Suffolk Theatre, Riverhead, NY

Apr 24: Rams Head, Annapolis, MD

Apr 29: City Winery, Atlanta, GA

Apr 30: City Winery, Nashville, TN

May 01: City Winery, Nashville, TN

The Kinks' Dave Davies on Hendrix, Lennon, Chuck Berry and brother Ray