Darkness expand Last Of Our Kind

The Darkness have extended fourth album Last Of Our Kind with four previously unreleased songs.

The deluxe edition will be launched on November 20, to tie in with their UK tour. They’ve streamed Million Dollar Strong, available below.

The Darkness say: “The band has found some more tracks hidden under a carelessly-discarded catsuit, and thought they would make an excellent Christmas gift to their fans.

“The tracks join the phenomenal original 10 tracks which were unleashed earlier this year to critical acclaim.”

The three additional titles are Messenger, Always Had The Blues and I Am Santa. Those who pre-order the title on CD or digital will receive an instant download of Million Dollar Strong.

Nov 28: Norwick UEA

Nov 30: Norwich Open

Dec 01: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 04: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 09: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 10: Manchester Academy

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 14: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Dec 15: Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

Dec 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy

Dec 20: London Roundhouse