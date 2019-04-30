Dark Sky Choir have launched a video for their new single Static Death.

It’s the first track taken from their upcoming album End Of Days, which has been produced by Disturbed bassist John Moyer, and is set for release on May 8.

The accompanying video was also directed by Moyer, and you can check it out at the top of the page.

Dark Sky Choir features vocalist Brian Allen (Vicious Rumors), guitarist Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, Dokken, Metal Church), bassist Percy Trayanov (Madame Mayhem and drummer Mike Sakowski (Exxplorer).

The band are currently on a US tour with Bobaflex, and will be heading to festivals in both Europe and Asia before they join Queensrÿche on tour this winter. Find full Queensrÿche dates on the poster below.

Head to Dark Sky Choir's official site for more information.