Danzig: I wouldn't be me without Elvis and Sabbath

Danzig’s covers album Skeletons will be released next month, he’s confirmed.

It arrives on on November 27 via Evilive/AFM and features cover versions of 10 tracks by artists including Black Sabbath, Aerosmith and the Troggs. It also includes his take on Elvis Presley’s Let Yourself Go. He’s also working on a separate EP of Elvis covers.

Danzig says: “These are my skeletons. You may or may not know that I dig these songs. You could say that some of this music is the actual basis and skeleton of what I listened to growing up – ultimately informing the kind of music I like.

“It’s the foundation. If you took Elvis and Sabbath out of my life, I probably wouldn’t be the Glenn Danzig you know. I’m glad both sides are represented on this record.”

As for his Elvis tribute, he adds: “It’s also something that I didn’t think anyone would necessarily expect. When you tell them you’re going to do an Elvis cover, they expect something they know. Not a lot of people know this one. It’s actually on the 68 Comeback Special, and it’s worth going back to.”

The album’s cover art features Danzig in ‘Skullface’ makeup, alongside model Kayden Kross.

Danzig Skeletons tracklist