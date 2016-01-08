Danny Bryant on Blood Money

Danny Bryant has released an interview video on upcoming album Blood Money, coinciding with the launch of his latest single.

Sugar Sweet is available now from iTunes and Amazon. It follows his streaming of the title track, which features a guest appearance from mentor Walter Trout.

Bryant describes Blood Money as his “most bluesy album” to date and adds: “It’s all about capturing the excitement.”

Producer Richard Hammerton says: “This album is taking Danny much deeper into his background.”

The record is launched on January 29 via Jazzhaus Records. Bryant tours the UK in February.