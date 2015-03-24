Dan Patlansky reveals Backbite

Dan Patlansky has published a video for Backbite, taken from his forthcoming album Dear Silence Thieves, the follow-up to 2013’s Wooden Thoughts.
Patlanksy, who’s supported the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Everlast, will play London’s Borderline venue on the day the album is released in the UK, April 27, before setting out on a short national tour. He returns to the UK in November as the main support on Joe Satriani’s Shockwave tour. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
Tour dates:
Apr 27: London, Borderline
Apr 28: Sheffield, Greystones
Apr 30: York, Fibbers
May 7: Poole, Mr Kyps
November dates, with Joe Satriani
Nov 1: Manchester, O2 Apollo
Nov 2: Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Nov 3: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
Nov 4: Sheffield, City Hall
Nov 5: Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
Nov 7: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Nov 8: Bristol, Colston Hall
Nov 9: Portsmouth, Guildhall
Nov 10: London, Eventim Apollo