Dan Patlansky reveals Backbite

Dan Patlansky has published a video for Backbite, taken from his forthcoming album Dear Silence Thieves, the follow-up to 2013’s Wooden Thoughts.

Patlanksy, who’s supported the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Everlast, will play London’s Borderline venue on the day the album is released in the UK, April 27, before setting out on a short national tour. He returns to the UK in November as the main support on Joe Satriani’s Shockwave tour. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Tour dates:

Apr 27: London, Borderline

Apr 28: Sheffield, Greystones

Apr 30: York, Fibbers

May 7: Poole, Mr Kyps

November dates, with Joe Satriani

Nov 1: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Nov 2: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Nov 3: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Nov 4: Sheffield, City Hall

Nov 5: Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

Nov 7: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 8: Bristol, Colston Hall

Nov 9: Portsmouth, Guildhall

Nov 10: London, Eventim Apollo