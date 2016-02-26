Dan Patlanksy offers clues to 8th album

Dan Patlansky has offered a clue as to what listeners can expect from upcoming eighth album Introvertigo.

It will follow last year’s well-received Dear Silence Thieves, and it’s set to arrive before he tours the UK with King King in May.

Patlansky tells Channel24: “Fans can expect a unique brand of blues rock, born out of guitar playing whilst striving for strong songwriting. I’m very excited and proud of this album – I honestly feel this is my best release to date.”

Introvertigo was once again produced by Theo Crous. Last year Patlansky credited him with the strength of material on Dear Silence Thieves, saying: “As Theo put it, ‘We can take this album in any direction, but the song – platform – needs to be what it builds on.’ We didn’t move on to guitar sounds, solos or singing until we were were happy with how the song was.”

More details will be revealed in due course.

May 12: Manchester Academy

May 13: Gateshead Sage

May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 15: Sheffield City Hall

May 18: Gloucester Guildhall

May 19: Crawley Hawth

May 20: Salisbury City Hall

May 21: Birmingham Town Hall

TR+ Extended Interview - Class Of 2015: Dan Patlansky & Aaron Keylock