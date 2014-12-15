Daltrey and Vedder auction charity guitars

Teenager Cancer Trust are auctioning a number of items of memorabilia collected at The Who’s 50th birthday tribute show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Items include a Gibson guitar signed by Eddie Vedder and Roger Daltrey and a signed tambourine, both of which come from Eddie’s collection and were used on the night.

Eddie Vedder playing the guitar onstage at the show and in rehearsal. Pics: Mick Hutton. _ _

Other items include a guitar signed by Wilko Johnson and Daltrey, signed programmes, and a Vespa helmet signed by every artist including Liam Gallagher, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Tom Odell, Ricky Wilson and Rizzle Kicks.

The auction is live now, and will close on Monday 22 December, with all proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust