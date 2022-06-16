D’Addario and EarLabs bring down the noise with their sleek new earplugs

With the live music scene now back in full swing, we’ve been keeping tabs on how best to protect your hearing with our best earplugs for concerts guide.

Now, another contender for our list has been revealed in the shape of a collaborative project between D’Addario and EarLabs, who have combined their efforts to produce the dBud earplugs which cater to both fans and musicians.

The partnership promises hi-fidelity sound without damaging hearing, with the dBuds featuring two volume sliders to decrease noise by either 11dB or 24dB depending on what suits you best.

Each set of dBud earplugs includes two filters along with five pairs of reusable silicone inserts to suit a variety of ear canal sizes. They’re also magnetic and can be attached through an enclosed lanyard for safe keeping when not in use.

EarLabs Christian Dittrich says: “Working with D’Addario made the most sense. From their reputation in the music industry as the leading accessories manufacturer and their constant curiosity for innovation, we couldn’t think of a better home for dBud.”

The dBud earplugs are available from the official D’Addario website priced at $54.99 (opens in new tab). A UK price has still to be confirmed.

For more information about how to protect your hearing at live shows and festivals, visit the British Tinnitus Association's website.

