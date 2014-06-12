Cult death metallers Necros Christos hit london

Offering a berth in the very early 90s to some of death metal’s most formative bands – not least Deicide on their Deicide tour and Obituary on the Cause Of Death tour, the Dome in Tufnell Park has resurrected its place in metal lore with recent sold-out gigs by the likes of Poland’s Mgła and Brazilian keepers of the cult, Mystifier.

This Saturday the Dome’s no-longer-dormant spirits shall arise once more as Germany’s enigmatic and occult-steeped death metallers, Necros Christos, play their one and only UK show this year, alongside esoteric British death metallers Binah and the Midlands-based black metal menace that is Funeral Throne.

Mid-paced and pounding, utterly commanding and steeped in ceremonial splendour, Necros Christos have already blown us away at Bergen’s Beyond The Gate Festival and Oslo’s Inferno festival, and this might be the last chance to see them as the band have stated that the forthcoming follow-up to 2011’s revered Doom Of The Occult album will be the last. Check out the Facebook event link here and delve into the abyss that is Necros Christos live this Saturday!