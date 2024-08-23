“Everyone thinks it’s Zorro, or Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat”: Crypta frontwoman explains “bad” Beyoncé tattoo

Crypta singer/bassist Fernanda Lira has discussed her “bad” Beyoncé tattoo in a new interview.

Talking in the current issue of Metal Hammer, the Brazilian death metal musician reveals she got ink of her pop hero, but that it bears little resemblance to the Halo and Crazy In Love singer.

When asked by journalist Matt Mills if she has a Beyoncé tattoo, Lira answers, “I do have one but it’s so bad! It’s so fucking bad that people don’t even recognise that it’s Beyoncé. It’s just her silhouette from the beginning of her show during the Lemonade tour.”

She continues: “It’s very specific, her wearing a big hat, with no feet for some reason. Everyone thinks it’s Zorro. Ha ha! Or Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat. Everyone tries and guesses wrong. The only time it got recognised was at a Beyoncé concert.”

Last year, Lira went viral after she posted her emotional reaction to attending a Beyoncé concert to Instagram. The musician explains to Hammer that she was called a ‘poser’ by some because of the clip.

“They were saying I was a ‘poser’, basically, and I love that!” she says. “I recently came to the conclusion that I love being called a poser. If being a poser is being free from all the typical metal stereotypes and rules, then I love being a poser!

“I love the metal identity, like the all-black clothes and everything, and the metal culture and community, but I don’t love it when it’s confining. I want to be free, and I want to encourage other people to be free as well.”

Crypta released their latest album, Shades Of Sorrow, in 2023 and have just finished an extensive summer tour of the UK and Europe. Metal Hammer recently named them as one of the bands that defined Derbyshire festival Bloodstock Open Air this year.

Crypta return to the road next month as part of a North American package supporting Hatebreed and Carcass. Tickets to the concerts are now available.

As well as featuring an exclusive interview with Crypta, the new issue of Metal Hammer offers the story of new Nightwish album Yesterwynde. It also celebrates 20 years of Mastodon classic Leviathan and gives the stories behind the greatest Slayer songs. Order your copy now and get it delivered to your doorstep.