Crue refused to share festivals stages with Godsmack

Motley Crue took their “revenge” on Godsmack over a long-running feud – by refusing to share festival stages with them.

Outspoken Crue bass player Nikki Sixx says his band would have walked away from around 15 US festival slots if Godsmack had been added to the bill.

The war of words between the two bands started after 2009’s Crue Fest 2 tour. Godsmack frontman Sully Erna is said to have written the song Cryin’ Like A Bitch about Sixx, based on his experience as the support act to Crue on the tour.

Sixx says he took his revenge on Godsmack by refusing to have them on his radio show Sixx Sense With Nikki Sixx after they apparently asked to appear as guests. Last week TeamRock reported how Sixx took great pleasure in refusing Godsmack the chance to talk up their new record on his show.

Sixx says: “Yesterday somebody came into the studio and they said, ‘Hey, Godsmack would really like to be on this show.’ And I said, ‘Over my dead fucking body. Did you forget the fact that they wrote a song about me called Cryin’ Like A Bitch and that there’s probably 15 festivals that Motley Crue is headlining and that we said if Godsmack’s on them, we’re not doing them?’

“And that was just the beginning of my revenge. And that I take every opportunity to slander them and be very immature? And then they wanna be on the show? Dude, have some credibility. I mean, Jesus Christ. I’m so embarrassed for you.”

Sixx seems determined to continue his feuds with other rock stars. His latest outburst comes just days after he hit back at Stryker’s Michael Sweet, who earlier described the tales in Sixx’s autobiography The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star as “stretched” and “BS”. Sixx posted on Facebook: “Non addicts talking shit about people who have fought for their lives to beat their addiction…”

And last year, Sixx fell out with Sebastian Bach, denying the former Skid Row singer’s claims that he was asked to join Motley Crue in the early 1990s.