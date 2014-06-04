Crowbar, FFAF, letlive. and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's your mid-week dose of rock and metal brought to you by the best metal mag on the planet – Metal Hammer. Join us for three hours of nothing but stone cold classics and bona fide bangers.

In our never-ending quest to play you guys all of the best debut albums in history, tonight’s comes from Funeral For A Friend. Sure, they split opinion now but their first outing is one of the best British post-hardcore albums of the 21st century.

But if you’re after something heavier, we’ll also be spinning tracks from Crowbar, Finntroll, Enslaved, Arch Enemy, Killing Joke, letlive., Budgie, Killer Be Killed and Blind Guardian. Phew!

And tonight on the Hammer radio show we’ll be talking about Judas. Not Priest, but a US production of Jesus Christ Superstar – starring Incubus’ Brandon Boyd as Judas – has been cancelled just ten days before it was due to start. This got us thinking…

What’s the one job you’ve done that you were totally out of your depth at and couldn’t do at all and what happened?

We’re currently in that exact position. We know sod all about hammers.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.