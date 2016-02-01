Crippled Black Phoenix confirm short Euro tour

Crippled Black Phoenix have announced a short run of European headline dates with Secrets Of The Moon in support.

The shows come in the run-up to CBP’s tour with Converge, which launches in Berlin on April 11.

The headline shows kick off in Cologne on April 7 and wrap up in Hamburg on April 10.

The band say: “More CBP live action. In addition to the shows with Converge, a small headline tour with special guests Secrets Of The Moon and 40 Watt Sun.”

The band endured a bitter split with founding member Karl Demata last year.

Apr 07: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Apr 08: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Apr 09: Hannover Faust, Germany

Apr 10: Hamburg Logo, Germany