Cranium Pie reveal Mechanisms Part 2

English prog outfit Cranium Pie have confirmed their next album will be entitled Mechanisms Part 2.

The double-length work will be launched via Fruits de Mer on March 30. It’s the follow-up to 2012’s Mechanisms Part 1.

The album, which is described as being “reminiscent of late 60s/early 70s keyboard-driven progressive rock,” contains four tracks, each one taking up a full side of the vinyl edition.

Cranium Pie say of the concept: “Bravely the last band on Earth clung to survival, transmitting their messages of hope over the short waves to any listener alive. Entombed in their subterranean domain, they made recordings using broken equipment salvaged from the museum of hospital radio.

“For nine hundred and eight years the tapes lay hidden in the sealed bunker, until they were eventually discovered by the crustacean resistance. In a selfless act of potential genocide they transmitted the tapes as a warning, back in time to the early 21st century, to a time just before…”

Mechanisms Part 2 will also be available in limited-edition coloured vinyl and CD versions. It can be pre-ordered direct from the Fruits de Mer website.