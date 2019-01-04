Courtney Love granted restraining order against former manager

Courtney Love and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain have been granted a five-year restraining order against Love’s former manager Sam Lutfi.

Rolling Stone and the Blast report that in December, Love was given a temporary restraining order against Lutfi, with the Hole vocalist and guitarist accusing him of harassing her family as he attempted to recoup cash he alleges Love owed him.

Love’s lawyer, Howard King, told the Blast last month: “The escalating verbal harassment and threats of Sam Lutfi left no choice for Courtney and her family but to seek protection.

“The Cobains are grateful for the anti-harassment order issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court against Mr Lutfi and the powers it provides law enforcement to assure that Mr Lutfi terminates all contact with the family.”

Rolling Stone report that as a result of the new five-year order, Lutfi has been ordered to stay 100 ft away from Love, Cobain and Love’s sister Jaimee, cannot contact them or make comments about the trio on social media.

In 2016, Frances Bean's ex husband Isaiah Silva accused Lutfi of harassment relating to the contested ownership of Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E guitar which he played during Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance.