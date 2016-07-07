Trending

Frances Bean in divorce battle for Kurt Cobain Unplugged guitar

Frances Bean Cobain locked in battle with estranged ex to reclaim iconic guitar once owned by late father Kurt Cobain

Cobain with the Martin D-18E guitar
(Image: © Getty)

The last guitar that late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain ever played, and the one he also used on the band’s MTV Unplugged set, is at the centre of a divorce case.

Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean filed for divorce from husband Isaiah Silva earlier this year after tying the knot in 2014.

According to TMZ, he claims the acoustic-electric Martin D-18E was given to him as a wedding present, but Frances Bean refutes that and is seeking to reclaim the instrument, which was once insured for $1 million.

Frances Bean’s mother Courtney Love tells TMZ: “It’s not his – it’s a treasured heirloom of the family. It’s not his to take.”

And when pressed about why the guitar has special significance, Love adds: “It’s the last guitar he ever played.”

The Brett Morgan-directed film Montage Of Heck, which documented Cobain’s life, was released last year.

