Counting Crows unveil Scarecrow clip

Counting Crows have released a video for the first single taken from their new album.
Scarecrow is lifted from the band’s seventh album Somewhere Under Wonderland, out on September 15 via Virgin EMI.
Counting Crows have also announced a European winter tour, which includes eight UK dates.
UK tour 2014
- Nov 01: Birmingham O2 Academy * Nov 02: Glasgow O2 Academy * Nov 04: Newcastle O2 Academy * Nov 05: Leeds O2 Academy * Nov 07: Manchester O2 Apollo * Nov 08: Leicester De Montfort Hall * Nov 10: London Roundhouse * Nov 11: London Roundhouse