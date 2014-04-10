Corgan to launch 'lost film' music

Smashing Pumpkins mainman Billy Corgan is gearing up to release a double-album he recorded in 2007.

Only 250 signed and numbered vinyl copies will go on sale, under the title AEGEA.

Corgan says: “As a work it is experimental in nature and comes across more as a soundtrack to some lost foreign film than the kind of music I’m usually associated.

“I like how it goes along – it has qualities that are both meditative and alien, but not alienating.”

He recently confirmed that Smashing Pumpkins were working on two albums, due to be released next year. They’re called Monuments To An Elegy and Day For Night, and described as a return to the band’s classic sound.