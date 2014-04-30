Corgan set to lay down Pumpkins vocal tracks

Billy Corgan says the first of two upcoming Smashing Pumpkins albums is nearing completion - and he's revealed its tracklist.

The band announced last month they would release two albums, Monuments To An Elegy and _Day For Night, _in 2015, after signing a deal with BMG. A single from Monuments To An Elegy is expected by the end of this year.

Corgan says: “Thrilled to report that we now have our album in total – top songs are arranged and set for drum tracking. Over the next three days, I’ll be focusing on vocal arrangements, lyrics, and tweaking the overall aesthetics of the record as I hope it shall be. At least then I’ll be able to share a different narrative for a spell, and get off this merry-go-round we’ve all been on.”

He’s confirmed the ten track titles for Monuments To An Elegy, although he warns that all are subject to change. The record will be the band’s 10th studio album and their first since 2012’s Oceania. It’s being produced by Howard Willing, who first worked with the Pumpkins on Adore.

Monuments To An Elegy tracklist