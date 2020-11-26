Corey Taylor: Van Halen were the blueprint for a million bands

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, describing Van Halen as, "the blueprint for a million bands."

Taylor made the comments on This Is Jericho, the podcast hosted by professional wrestling legend and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho.

"The sad thing is that [Van Halen’s death] happened on my [wedding] anniversary," says Taylor. "Me and Alicia, we’re getting dudded up and getting all ready, and then all of a sudden, we get the news.

"And everybody was hitting me up. So I immediately reached out to all the people I knew who knew Eddie. Because I’d never met him, but obviously his music touched all of us.

"Van Halen were so different, and yet they were the blueprint for a million bands, dude. I mean, every band I know, even if they didn’t dig Van Halen’s music, they respected the craftsmanship, the diversity, the intricacy that they put together. You had to be really good to play a Van Halen song."

Taylor went on to praise Van Halen's influence on the musicians that followed, saying, "The influence that he had on not only modern shredders, but the ’80s rock bands, the ’90s rock bands. He influenced 40 years of musicianship. Name another person who’s still alive, really, who’s had that kind of impact, man."

We can think of a few, but it's a nice thing to say.

In other Slipknot news, the band have announced the first ever Knotfest Brazil. It'll take place at the 103,000-capacity Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo, on December 19 2021.

The São Paulo event will feature a total of 10 bands spread across two stages, with tickets going on sale at 10am Brasilia time today (Thursday).