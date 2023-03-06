Corey Taylor says that his new solo album is "going to be the best rock album of this year, and the next"

Corey Taylor says that his second solo album, the forthcoming CMF2 will be "the best rock album of this year, and the next."

Slipknot's frontman also predicts that "People are going to fucking lose it" when they hear what he and his solo band have recorded: he suggests that the album will likely feature 13 of the 26 songs committed to tape. Back in January, the singer said, "Nobody is ready for what they're about to hear."

"I can’t wait for people to hear this album," the singer tells NME. “It chews up that first record and spits it out. It’s more dialled-in with everything people expect from me, so it’s got hints of CMFT but there are also hints of Slipknot, Stone Sour and all the stuff I’ve done in my acoustic shows. It’s got everything for everybody. People are going to fucking lose it."

Suggesting that the album will take cues from '80s hard rock, Taylor adds, "There’s also ‘90s grunge, ‘70s punk and the hard-hitting shit that I helped create in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. It’s a bit of everything, but it was important for us to make it feel fresh."



"This album is definitely more of a punch in the face."



Taylor suggests that the album could be released in September, with a lead-off single coming in May to whet appetites.

With the album now in the can, the singer will now be able to turn his attention once more towards Slipknot. The Nine have a full summer touring schedule, including a headline slot at Download 2023.

In his NME interview, Taylor also gives a shout out to Turnstile, Bad Omens and Sleep Token as artists "carrying the flag for heavy music" in 2023.