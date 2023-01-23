Corey Taylor is working on a “harder, faster” new solo album: “There’s elements of Slipknot, there’s elements of Stone Sour”

Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s in the studio working on the follow-up to his debut solo album, CMFT.

Bassist Eliot Lorango let the news slip in an Instagram post last week, writing: “Day 1 in the studio with @coreytaylor and the dudes. Sounding rad!”

Corey himself subsequently confirmed the news with a short video, in which he revealed that the new music contained “elements” of both Slipknot and Stone Sour, as well as CMFT.

“I'm really, really excited. I mean, everything's bigger this time. Everything sounds better. Everything's running better. Everything's running hot. Instead of where I came from, this is where I'm going.

“Musically, it's harder. It's faster, but there's still tons of stuff from the first album. So, there's elements of Slipknot. There's elements of Stone Sour. There's elements of CMFT. There's elements of the stuff that I've been doing for years. Just, like, cover-wise or whatever.

“All the stuff that I've always wanted to do. We're doing that. Just cranking it up and it all sounds so fucking good that I can't even describe to you how stoked I am to be starting on this.

“Today's the day. Today's the fucking one. Let's get going! I'm serious as a heartattack. Nobody is ready for what they're about to hear, but first, we gotta record it.”

In an interview with Eddie Trunk in August 2022, the singer said he had 15 songs in the bag for the album, including two songs that have previously been played live, Beyond and Breath Of Fresh Smoke.

2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for the singer. As well as working on his new solo album, his Slipknot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan hinted that the band’s long-gestating album Look Outside Your Window could come out sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Upset magazine, Clown suggested that Look Outside Your Window – which was recorded during sessions for All Hope Is Gone – could be released when the band’s deal with longtime label Roadrunner ends in April 2023.

“There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Clown added that Look Outside Your Window is “one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

CMF2 | https://t.co/3ZFuXpRmyn pic.twitter.com/rzu50DjY40January 21, 2023 See more