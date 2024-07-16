Watch Corey Taylor cover Slipknot, Stone Sour and Spongebob Squarepants (seriously) in this pro-shot video from Rock Am Ring 2024

Full, pro-shot footage of Corey Taylor’s set at Rock Am Ring 2024 has been published online.
The Slipknot and former Stone Sour singer played the festival in Nürburg, Germany, on June 9 as part of his 2024 European tour.
While there, he not only performed songs from two solo albums (2020’s CMFT and 2023’s CMF2), but also covers of Slipknot and Stone Sour songs.
He also did the Spongebob Squarepants theme for reasons that are as yet unclear.
Watch the full video and see the setlist below.
Taylor’s summer European tour – which started on May 26 in Istanbul, Turkey – was the singer’s first since he cancelled a North American tour slated to take place from February to March.
In January, Taylor released a statement revealing his “physical and mental health” had “been breaking down”.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour,” he said.
“For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.”
Taylor doesn’t have any further solo concerts scheduled at time of publication, but will spend much of this year on the road with Slipknot.
The nu metal nine-piece will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, starting with a run of North and Central American dates from August to November.
They’ll then play in Europe in December, with support from Bleed From Within.
See the full list of Slipknot’s 2024 shows below.
Corey Taylor setlist: Rock Am Ring, Nürburg, Germany – June 9, 2024
Post Traumatic Blues
Made Of Scars (Stone Sour cover)
Black Eyes Blue
We Are The Rest
Song #3 (Stone Sour cover)
Beyond
Before I Forget (Slipknot cover)
Spongebob Squarepants Theme
Snuff (Slipknot cover)
From Can To Can’t
Home
The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen cover)
Through Glass (Stone Sour cover)
30/30-150 (Stone Sour cover)
Duality (Slipknot cover)
Slipknot 2024 tour dates:
Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN
Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA
Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD
Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ
Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH
Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada
Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK
Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA
Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID
Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA
Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX
Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA
Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA
Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil
Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico
Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico
Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France
Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK
Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK
Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK