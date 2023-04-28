Corey Taylor reveals his favourite ever horror movie scene

Slipknot and Stone Sour legend Corey Taylor knows a thing or two about horror movies, having starred in them himself for a start, so it's no surprise to learn that when we asked him what his favourite horror scene of all time is, he had an answer ready and waiting.

“My favourite scene of all time, and the one that always comes to mind when I’m thinking about all-time great horrors, is from the original Halloween in 1978," the frontman tells Metal Hammer during an exclusive new interview. "The scene sees Laurie – Jamie Lee Curtis – backing up after she’s seen that all of her friends are dead. She’s backed up to this doorstop, and all of a sudden the DP [director of photography] pushes the fader up and you see Michael Myers’ mask appear and he steps into the light.

"It’s at that point you realise he’s been watching her all along, just watching her react to all this carnage he’s created. That to me is one of the most beautiful moments in horror, because just when you thought the danger might be gone, it shows you’re never truly out of danger. It’s why its my favourite horror of all-time, so beautifully constructed and it’s not even that violent – it’s Hitchcockian.”

It's a hell of a good choice, to be fair. Watch the legendary scene for yourself below, and watch out for the rest of our exclusive Corey Taylor interview in an upcoming issue of Metal Hammer.

Last year, Taylor starred as Taco Tuesday, the best pal of a vicious serial killer, in the independent horror movie Rucker. Taylor has also had roles in horrors Bad Candy (2020) and Fear Clinic (2014).

Slipknot's latest album, The End, So Far, is out now via Roadrunner. The band undertake a large run of dates across North America and Europe this summer.