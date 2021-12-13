Watch Corey Taylor play a serial killer’s best mate in new horror-thriller Rucker

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is to appear as Taco Tuesday, a serial killer’s best mate, in upcoming horror film Rucker, and now there’s a sneak preview of what to expect with the release of an official trailer for the film.

Written and directed by Amy Hesketh and produced by her husband/co-writer Aaron Drane, the synopsis for Rucker reads: “For the past 30 years, Rucker the trucker has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Rucker picks up unsuspecting Maggie, she makes him the subject of her trucker documentary. But her life takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: A connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife comprised of the women he’s killed who resemble her.”

Rucker is scheduled for release on January 4, via Giant Pictures. Corey Taylor’s wife Alicia Dove also has a part in the film, as Darlene #49.





(Image credit: Giant Pictures)

Slipknot are set to release their as-yet-untitled seventh studio album in 2022. The band premiered the album’s first single, The Chapeltown Rag, at their Knotfest show in Los Angeles on November 5.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has likened his band’s new album, produced in LA by Joe Baresi, to “a cobra in a basket”, and declared that it contains “God music”.



“You’re gonna open the basket,” Crahan says. “You’re going to play, you’re going to charm and be charmed.”