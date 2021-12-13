Trending

Watch Corey Taylor play a serial killer’s best mate in new horror-thriller Rucker

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has a role in a new horror film, Rucker: watch the official trailer for the film here

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is to appear as Taco Tuesday, a serial killer’s best mate, in upcoming horror film Rucker, and now there’s a sneak preview of what to expect with the release of an official trailer for the film. 

Written and directed by Amy Hesketh and produced by her husband/co-writer Aaron Drane, the synopsis for Rucker reads: “For the past 30 years, Rucker the trucker has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Rucker picks up unsuspecting Maggie, she makes him the subject of her trucker documentary. But her life takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: A connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife comprised of the women he’s killed who resemble her.”

Rucker is scheduled for release on January 4, via Giant Pictures. Corey Taylor’s wife Alicia Dove also has a part in the film, as Darlene #49.

Slipknot are set to release their as-yet-untitled seventh studio album in 2022. The band premiered the album’s first single, The Chapeltown Rag, at their Knotfest show in Los Angeles on November 5

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has likened his band’s new album, produced in LA by Joe Baresi, to “a cobra in a basket”, and declared that it contains “God music”.

“You’re gonna open the basket,” Crahan says. “You’re going to play, you’re going to charm and be charmed.”