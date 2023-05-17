Slipknot's Corey Taylor says he "couldn't care less" about being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Over recent years, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has sparked ire among both fans and musicians, with many confused over the institution's lack of acknowledgement towards various hard rock and metal bands bands, as well as its embarrassingly poor record on inducting non-male musicians.

For example, despite having been eligible for induction for some time - artists become permitted to enter the Hall 25 years after their first release - both Iron Maiden and Motorhead are still yet to inducted. Earlier this year, Courtney Love also slammed the institution for its lack of female representation, noting how just 8.48% of their overall inductees are women.

In a new interview with Jason Bailey of Audacy Check In, Corey Taylor weighed in with his own thoughts on the establishment. During the conversation, the vocalist is asked whether he'd be interested in having one of his three projects — Slipknot, Stone Sour or his solo band — inducted.

In response, Taylor says: "Oh, Jesus. At this point, who gives a shit, really? To be honest… It's hard for me to say that they get it wrong because sometimes the people they induct one hundred percent deserve it.

"But there's still so many groups that should go in before some of the ones that have. And it really upsets me, dude. So at this point it's, like, I don't even know if I'll even be considered for something like that, and I couldn't care less, to be honest."

He continues, "To me, that's a high-five at the end of your career. I would rather have that later on. It's just something I don't really concern myself with. Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great — if I could be in there for all three acts, that'd be killer. But I don't think I'm even gonna get in for one. So it's fine. I've got better things to do."

This isn't the first time Taylor has spoken out against the Rock Hall. Back in 2021, the frontman took a more aggrieved stance, and declared: "First of all, I don't care about that Hall, 'cause I think it's a pile of garbage. They don't honour anything except pop music, really, and they only really induct real rock bands when they have to cave to pressure.

"They disrespected so many bands over the past by putting others in before the ones that actually deserve it, that I would probably go the way of the Sex Pistols. I'd be, like, 'Your Hall is a sham. I don't care if I'm a part of it or not. You have no idea what the spirit of rock and roll is actually about. So take this and shove it up your you-know-what.' So, that's basically where I'm at. And, obviously, I'm not getting any brownie points, and I probably will never be nominated, but I don't really care."

2023's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees are Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.