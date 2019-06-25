Corey Taylor: new Slipknot album “pushes boundaries of creativity”

Corey Taylor has revealed that Slipknot’s new album, We Are Not Your Kind, will be the Iowa band’s most creative and experimental album yet.

Speaking to Radio 1 Rock Show presenter Daniel P Carter, Taylor promised the band have “pushed the boundaries” on their sixth album.

"As a whole — and I can say this honestly — it is probably the furthest we've pushed the boundaries of creativity and experimentation, while also not losing our identity,” Taylor said. "There are bands out there who, they go for all of that experimentation and they forget who they are — they forget that there's an audience that wants to hear a certain type. It doesn't have to be the exact thing, but there has to be a certain emotion that they are looking for, that they wanna hear... There has to be that touchstone. You can go as far out as you want, but you have to be able to pull them back to that feeling that made them fans in the first place. And I really think we did that with this album. We not only went places that we've hinted at, musically, over the years, but never really went full-bore, but we're also doing heavier things than we've ever done."

"We're still a band that has always just written music for us. If we're not impressed by it, we're not putting crap out, you know? Even stuff in retrospect where we may take a listen to it later and go, 'Ah, I don't know if that was us.' But at the time, we're absolutely backing it, no matter what. So as long as we continue to write music for us first and the audience second, that's how you keep that excitement.”

We Are Not Your Kind will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner and is available to pre-order now. The band recently headlined the Download festival as part of their current European tour.

(Image credit: Roadrunner)

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth