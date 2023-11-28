Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is making a film score: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time”

Slipknot and ex-Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor has announced he is currently working on his first-ever film score.

“I’m going to the studio to start recording my first score for a movie that I’m involved with,” the 49-year-old has said in a new interview with TellUs Rock (transcribed by Blabbermouth).

“And I can’t tell you which one it is. I’ve been sworn to secrecy, and I’m actually saying more than I could. It’s not a massive movie, but it’s a movie that I was involved with, that I was able to be in. And I’m really excited. It’s gonna be my first time scoring a movie. So I’m really excited, dude. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. And I’m really excited to get down to it.”

The score will be far from the first cinematic venture for Taylor. The singer, along with the rest of Slipknot, appeared in the blockbuster Rollerball in 2002. He’s since acted in the horror films Fear Clinic and Officer Downe (directed by Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan), and the exploitation comedy film Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

Taylor released his second solo album, CMF2, in September. Hammer’s Joe Daly gave it a four-star review, calling it “a party album, pure and simple”.

“Corey Taylor and his band have built upon the strengths of its predecessor and refined their core sound into something distinct, forceful and utterly exhilarating,” Daly concluded.

Taylor also recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to address rumours about Slipknot’s new drummer, who’d replace Jay Weinberg after his exit earlier month.

“To everyone wondering about our new drummer...It’s not him,” Taylor wrote, seemingly alluding to Jeramie Kling, who left his band Venom Inc. and made a cryptic, Slipknot-related social media post days after Weinberg’s dismissal. “Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list. #hesnot666”