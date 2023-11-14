Slipknot fans think they already know who the band’s next drummer is

Slipknot fans online believe they already know who the band’s next drummer will be.

The nu metal nine-piece announced that their most recent drummer, Jay Weinberg, has parted ways with the band in a now-deleted social media post on November 5.

Now, some followers are convinced that Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen And The E-Street Band’s Max Weinberg, will be replaced by extreme metal drummer Jeramie Kling.

Kling announced on Instagram on November 8, three days after Weinberg’s Slipknot exit was confirmed, that he was parting ways with UK metal band Venom Inc., for whom he’d drummed since 2018.

“I have decided to part ways with Venom Inc. due to logistical reasons,” Kling wrote.

“This has been an incredible journey that has taken me around the world! I have seen countries I had never been too [sic], met wonderful friends and had a blast doing it!

“I am proud of what we created on [studio album] There’s Only Black as well as the countless shows we have played over the years. Very special thanks to all of the Venom fans that have accepted and welcomed me into the legacy. I will forever cherish your support.”

Kling later posted a now-deleted photo (screenshot below) of the Slipknot logo on his account. The drummer wrote as a caption: “Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos.”

The two posts have led many to believe that Kling is Weinberg’s replacement in Slipknot.

YouTuber TankTheTech posted a video entitled “Did Slipknot’s New Drummer Just Reveal Themselves?” yesterday (November 13), which currently has more than 180,000 views.

Many comments on Kling’s Instagram post announcing his Venom Inc. exit now reference Slipknot.

“make slipknot death metal again,” one user writes.

Another adds: “No offense and I have massive respect for you as a musician, but you’re not jay.”

“New slipknot drummer confirmed,” another comment states.

Despite the speculation, Slipknot are yet to make any public statement or give any interviews concerning the band’s future without Weinberg. Kling has also not commented on the rumours since deleting his Slipknot-related social media post.

Slipknot currently have two shows scheduled for 2024. The band will headline Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 27 and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 12.

Metal Hammer published a list of 10 drummers who could replace Jay Weinberg in Slipknot yesterday.