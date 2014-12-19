Corey Taylor had no fears over movie role

Corey Taylor says he had no worries over his role in horror film Fear Clinic because the “great cast” would carry him even if he sucked.

The Slipknot frontman stars as creepy character Bauer in the movie, which is directed by Rob Hall and stars Nightmare On Elm Street actor Robert Englund.

Taylor tells Daily Dead: “Being surrounded by everyone from Robert Englund to Fiona Dourif, Thomas Dekker – you get handed a great cast. I didn’t have any worries, I figured, ‘Even If I suck, they will carry the film for me.’

“The script was great, my part was just creepy enough that I was like, ‘All right, this could be fun.’ I’m described as ‘rapey’ in the script so I grew a moustache and gave myself a really gnarly, weird haircut and played it for what it was worth.”

Taylor says his acting debut was something he had dreamed about for a long time.

He says: “Acting has always been something that I’ve wanted to do. Obviously, I’ve dabbled in it a little bit with music videos and everything, and with every music video, when that opportunity arises, I try to push it a little more. But I’ve wanted to do a full-on acting gig, where it’s a character who’s not me.”

Fear Clinic was given its premier at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Hollywood and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD in February.

Slipknot released their new album .5: The Gray Chapter in October, topping the charts in the US and Canada.