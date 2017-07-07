Corabi: Being in Motley Crue made me value friends and family

Former Motley Crue vocalist John Corabi has reflected on his time in the band and says only his family and true friends stuck by him when he was forced out in 1997.

The Dead Daisies vocalist joined Crue in 1992 following their split with Vince Neil and recorded the band’s self-titled sixth studio album in 1994.

While the album debuted and peaked at no. 7 on the US Billboard 200, fan reaction to the lineup change was not favourable – with Corabi eventually ousted from the band three years later by returning vocalist Neil.

And asked what he’s learned through a career in music that he wouldn’t have picked up in another job, Corabi tells Impact: “Being in Motley Crue really made me value friends and family.

“When I was in the band, everybody wanted me to come to the parties, everybody wanted to go with me to parties, people were giving me free guitars and free this and free that – and then as soon as I didn’t have that gig, it was like I had a plague.

“The people that were with me before Motley, my friends, and who were with me after Motley, I kind of went, ‘Oh, okay, that’s a really good friend. They’re still here. They were there before and they’re still here.’

“I just learned the value of friendship, loyalty, family that I probably wouldn’t have learned in a regular job because I didn’t have that ‘high’ to see all these people come out of the woodwork, like little ants and roaches.”

Ex Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said in April last year that the one album they recorded with Corabi had been a “painful” experience, and added that he hadn’t been impressed by the vocalist’s creative contribution.

Corabi then stated that he “didn’t give a shit” about his ex-colleague’s quotes and later decided to move on from the spat as he didn’t want it to turn into a feud.

Corabi’s The Dead Daisies this week released a cover of Grand Funk Railroad’s 1973 hit We’re An American Band to mark America’s independence day. They’ve just wrapped up live dates in Japan and will head to South America next week. Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Dead Daisies Tour Dates

Jul 12: Opera de Arame, Curitiba, Brazil

Jul 13: Carioca Club, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Jul 15: Vorterix, Buenos Aires City, Argentina

Jul 16: Vorterix Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Jul 19: Club Chocolate, Santiago, Chile

Jul 21: El Plaza Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico

Aug 03: Woodstock Poland, Kostrzyn Nad Odra, Poland

Aug 09: The Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis, SD

Aug 10: Arcada Theatre, Chicago, IL

Aug 11: The Shelter, Detroit, MI

Aug 12: Lee’s Palace, Toronto, ON

Aug 16: House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

Aug 17: Highline Ballroom, New York, NY

Aug 18: Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

Aug 19: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Aug 20: The Basement East, Nashville, TN

Aug 23: Gas Monkey, Dallas, TX

Aug 25: El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Aug 26: House of Blues, San Diego, CA

Aug 27: Counts Vamp’d, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 01: The Easyriders Rodeo, Chillicothe, OH

Sep 02: The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum Milwaukee, WI