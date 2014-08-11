Converge among acts confirmed for Temples 2015

Converge and Triptykon are among the first acts to be confirmed for next year's Temples Festival.

And organisers have released a video recap of this year’s inaugural event in Bristol, which completely sold out. The clip can be viewed below.

The independent festival does not rely on sponsorship money and is held at Bristol’s Motion venue – a skatepark with unique music rooms attached. Next year’s event takes place on the weekend of May 29, 30 and 31.

Francis Mace, the festival director, says: “Following the success of this year’s event, it’s an absolute pleasure to announce a taster of what’s on offer at Temples Festival 2015. The overall reception, enthusiasm and positive feedback from the inaugural edition of Temples Festival was completely overwhelming and with only 18 bands announced thus far, it’s great to see such a strong response to our first 2015 announcement.

“Our agenda has always been to programme a diverse, high-quality, well organised music festival for fans of underground heavy music. I’m pleased to say we’re firmly on course to achieve that again in our second year. We’re expecting you.”

Also confirmed for 2015 are Pig Destroyer, Goatsnake, Nails, Between The Buried And Me, Will Haven, Torche, Bongzilla, Magrudergrind, Today Is The Day, Portal, Trap Them, Bolzer, Impetuous Ritual, Celeste and Len T’Che.