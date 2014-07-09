Competition: win and interview metal giants Judas Priest

With new album Redeemer Of Souls unleashed next week, we're giving one Judas Priest fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The nice folk at TeamRock Radio have come up with something pretty special. They’re putting together a show to celebrate the release of Judas Priest’s new album, and one competition winner will get to play an important part.

The winner will visit the TeamRock studios on July 14 and record a phone interview with band members. This interview will then form part of the show, which will be broadcast on the 19th.

What’s more, we’ll even get you to London (the competition is only open to UK residents, sorry) and put you up in a hotel for the night. So just imagine: you get to visit TeamRock radio and meet all the cool cats who work there, and then you’ll get to interview Judas Priest. It’s the kind of thing you’ll tell your grandchildren about.

To enter, and to get details about some exclusive launch parties the band are throwing, visit our competition page.