COC album Blind to get full showing at benefit gig

Former Corrosion Of Conformity singer Karl Agell is to perform the band's classic album live at a benefit show.

He will be joined by COC drummer Reed Mullin for the gig on November 9 in North Carolina, USA. The concert is a benefit for former Metal Maniacs magazine editor Katherine Ludwig who is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Agell and Mullin previously performed Blind in 2010 under the moniker Corrosion Of Conformity – Blind alongside Scott Little, TR Gwynn and Jerry Barrtt.

A Facebook page set up in support of Katherine reads: “Katherine Ludwig. Pioneering writer/editor of Metal Maniacs magazine. Always in the pit, always thinking. Writing stories that she cared about, about music that meant something to her.

“She’d cover bands before they were on the mainstream radar. Sepultura, Voivod, Prong, Kreator, White Zombie, Obituary, Cathedral, Cro-Mags, Neurosis, Eyehategod, Carcass, Corrosion of Conformity.

“And now? Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which has spread in pockets throughout her body. Chemo and survival. Ports in her chest, infusions and meds, badass baldness and snazzy wigs. Getting up, taking care of her son, and fighting.”

To donate to the fund for Katherine’s treatment, visit medical crowdfunding site YouCaring.