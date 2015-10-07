Cobain Sappy demo stream released

A stream of Kurt Cobain’s early demo of Nirvana track Sappy has been released.

It’s taken from Montage Of Heck: The Home Recordings, which ties in with the Brett Morgen documentary about the singer’s life.

The soundtrack will be launched on CD and digital formats on November 13, while Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck Super Deluxe Edition is set for a December 6 release and features the audio plus the documentary. A 2LP vinyl edition is out on December 4.

Sappy (Early Demo) will also feature on a 7-inch single with And I Love Her on November 20.

Morgen was given unrestricted access to Cobain’s archive for the film – the only authorised documentary about the late Nirvana icon.