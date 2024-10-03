Coal Chamber pull out of Aftershock festival, citing singer Dez Fafara’s health issues

Coal Chamber have pulled out of next week’s Aftershock festival due to frontman Dez Fafara’s health.

Fafara, who also sings for melodic death metal crew Devildriver, announced in August that he had suffered a mysterious medical scare, which caused him to see “flashes in [his] eyes” and pass out before spending nine hours in a hospital emergency room.

“My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning,” the vocalist wrote. A planned Coal Chamber tour with Fear Factory was postponed to spring 2025.

Now, as Fafara awaits test results to reveal what happened, Coal Chamber have had to cancel their set at Aftershock, which is scheduled to take place in Sacramento, California, from October 10 to 13.

Fafara explains in a new statement: “Hello everyone, due to doctors orders and waiting on CT scan results amongst other test results… Coal Chamber will not be performing at Aftershock Festival.”

He adds: “I thank Danny Wimmer Presents, my band and crew and supporters of Coal Chamber for being understanding during this very difficult time for myself & family.”

Fafara’s Coal Chamber bandmates – guitarist Miguel “Meegs” Rascón, drummer Mikey “Bug” Cox and bassist Nadja Peulen – have also offered a comment. They say: “It goes without saying that we are heartbroken that we won’t be joining Aftershock with all of our fans, family, and friends. Our brother’s health and making a full recovery is absolutely the #1 priority so we can be firing on all cylinders for our tour in March! We thank you for the patience, and joining us in supporting the Fafara family while Dez recovers.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coal Chamber, who were initially active from 1992 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2016, returned from hiatus in 2022. Fafara explained that the band’s second reunion began when he was “on his way out” due to Covid-19.

Fafara told Wired In The Empire (via Blabbermouth): “My wife called [the other members of Coal Chamber] and said, ‘Hey, you guys may wanna text Dez or call Dez ’cause I don't know if he’s gonna make it through the night. He’s telling me where he wants to be buried and not to sell his ’78 Cadillac.’”

Aftershock will proceed without Coal Chamber, and will be headlined by Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden and Mötley Crüe. Slayer’s set will be their second since the thrashers returned to the stage and ended their five-year retirement last month.