Clutch launch raucous cover of Creedence's classic Fortunate Son

Clutch have launched a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's classic anti-war anthem Fortunate Son. It's the latest release in their Weathermaker Vault Series of cover versions, following the earlier launches of Willie Dixon's Evil and ZZ Top's Precious And Grace.

"Growing up it was hard not to hear CCR’s Fortunate Son on the radio, on TV, or even at the county fair," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "The groovy backbeat and sloshy hi hats that introduce John Fogerty’s timeless lyrics written so many years ago could be found everywhere.

"While it may be true to say that Fortunate Son could be seen as a political song we think it’s bigger than that. For us Fortunate Son is an inspirational song. For that reason we’d like to dedicate the song to the most inspirational person we’ve ever had in our lives, our late manager Jack Flanagan.

"Jack Flanagan was no Fortunate Son. He worked tirelessly and passionately all the while keeping a razor sharp sense of humour until his last days. Thank you Jack for making us better than we ever thought we could be."

Flanagan passed away last month, with the band saying, "It was only with Jack's guidance and vision that we four young men were able to build a career out of rock and roll. His insight, his passion for the music, his love for all those around him, and his sense of humour, made him someone we couldn't wait to see again.

"We were always excited when he would come visit us on the road or, even better, travel with us for a couple nights."

This December sees Clutch tour Europe, with Graveyard and Kamchatka supporting. Dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Clutch have also curated a Spotify playlist titled Clutch’s Heavy Rotation which features dozens of their favourite tracks. It can also be found below.

Clutch European tour

Dec 02: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Dec 05: Bremen Aladin Music Hall, Germany

Dec 06: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany

Dec 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Dec 08: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France

Dec 10: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Dec 11: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Dec 13: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Dec 14: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Dec 15: Bordeaux Le Rocher de Palmer, France

Dec 17: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Dec 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 19: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Dec 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK