Clowns to the left, Jokers to the right: here's how the rock world spent their Halloween

If you love Halloween – and we know you do, so stop pretending otherwise – then you'll know it gives you the perfect excuse to dress up in something suitably spooky. Or anything really, if you can't be particularly arsed but want to join in.

We kicked off the day with the news that James Hetfield put the 'meta' in Metallica by dressing at Stranger Things hero Eddie Munson, and that got us thinking: what else did the great and good get up to this Halloween?

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor dressed up as a killer clown, while guitarist Bill Kelliher arrived to celebrate in a style that can only be described as 'sports casual'. Brent Hinds came as Brent Hinds, it seems. It's hard to tell.

The Taylor household took on a Ghostbusters theme, with the Slipknot frontman and his wife dressing as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man and Slimer. Maybe Corey could combine his current 'Knot mask with the 1984 villain's gelatinous face? Just a thought.

Corey's bandmate Jay Weinberg and his partner went for something creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky. And all together ooky, if we're being honest. Maybe that's just a typical Monday evening. Quite stylish.



Life of Agony guitarist Joey Zampella went the extra mile for this year's Halloween celebrations by dressed like the 2019 Joker, as played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Paramore played the Los Angeles Wiltern on October 31, so what better time for vocalist Hayley Williams to dress as Chucky? You can't really do it on November 1 as it would cause alarm, especially in Aldi.

Machine Gun Kelly played Tommy Lee in the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, so it makes sense that he just popped a vest on for this not-at-all-gruesome costume. With his girlfriend Megan Fox, the couple effortlessly parody the classic shot of the drummer with his then-wife Pamela Anderson.

"Come play with us, Danny… Forever… and ever… and ever." Not our words, but the words of those absolutely petrifying twins in the 1980 horror classic The Shining.

Evanescence's Amy Lee and Emma Anzai clearly love the movie, as evidenced by their matching dresses. But the rest of the lads? Were they hidden away in one of the rooms at The Overlook Hotel installing boilers? Either way, strong look.

No Halloween outfit this year for Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, but why would you bother when you've got this photo with Freddy Krueger? He even took the time to scratch the word 'NOT' into his chest. It was something of a catchphrase in the 'Thrax camp in the 80s.

And hats off to Placebo's gang, who took to the stage in Prague on October 31 in a wide variety of outfits including Frank N. Furter, a devil, the lass from The Ring, a clown and Frankenstein's monster. We appreciate the effort, something Brent Hinds could learn from.

In summary: good work, people. Same time next year?