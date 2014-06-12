Cloudbusting to headline Kate Bush party

Kate Bush fan magazine HomeGround will mark her return to the stage with a party night at London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern on June 20.

It’s to be headlined by tribute act Cloudbusting, along with DJs Phil Marriott, Paul Burston, Dave Cross and Paul Thomas, who’ll be playing nothing but Bush material.

She delighted followers earlier this year by announcing a residency at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, which has grown to a run of 22 shows between August 26 and September 19.

HomeGround tied into the occasion by confirming the release of a two-volume anthology containing the best of its coverage since launching in 1982. Now editors say: “In this very special year for Kate fans, you can expect it to be a fantastic night.”

Tickets are on sale via www.katebushnews.com. Doors open at 9pm on June 20 and the party ends at 3am.

Bush is the cover star of the current edition of Prog, available in print and digital formats.