Classic Rock’s 200th issue: three days to go!

The biggest event of the year is hurtling towards us like a resurrected Tyrannosaurus Rex. On July 16, Classic Rock is 200 issues old – and we’ve put together the biggest and most-star-studded edition of the magazine ever to celebrate.

Classic Rock’s 244-page 200th edition features brand new interviews with everyone who’s anyone in the world of rock. We’ve got the old guard, from Kiss to Mick Box of Uriah Heep. We’ve got the young guns in the shape of Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe and M Shadows of this year‘s Download headliners Avenged Sevenfold. And we’ve got everyone in between…

What we’ve also got is a lovely shiny collector’s cover, complete with gold logo and the name of your favourite band in there somewhere (unless your favourite band happens to be Cattle Mutilation, in which case you’re just showing off in front of your friends).

The 200th edition of Classic Rock hits the shelves on July 16, but you can pre-order this letterbox-destroying monster online.

For more updates, #Classicrockmag200.