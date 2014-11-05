Classic Rock 204: on sale today

The Doors were the most influential American band of them all. In our 20-page special there are tales of darkness, debauchery, magic and mysticism.

The Doors

Features

Bryan Adams: How the star-making Reckless album turned an ambitious kid into the unlikeliest rock’n’roll hero of the 80s. Ozzy Osbourne: A thoughtful and reflective Ozzy looks back on the triumphs, tragedies and occasional idiocy of his life with pride and surprisingly little regret. Buzzcocks: With new album The Way showcasing their classic punk-pop, they prove they’re far from ready for the nostalgia circuit. Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle talk past, present and future. Blues Pills: The music of these 60s disciples does strange things to people – like make them strip naked in public. Look away! Lemmy: Classic Rock puts on its lifejacket and heads to the high seas on the Motörhead Motörboat. **The Levellers: **Despite being hated by the mainstream music press, they became the biggest band in the UK. With a new ‘best of’ out now, they’re still here – and still angry.

What’s on your free CD Riders On The Storm. The children of The Doors have gathered in their masses, armed with pyschedelic death-wishes and some damn fine tunes, including Casper Blanca, She Hunts Koalas, Interstellar Overdrive, Stonebelly, Magic Shoppe and more…

Regulars

The Dirt: Malcolm Young’s dementia confirmed; Queen to record again? Huge names to gather for new festival in 2015; Led Zeppelin and Spirit battle over who wrote Stairway… say hello to Crobot and Henry’s Funeral Shoe; welcome back Godsmack, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Primus; goodnight Clive Beer-Jones, Raf Ravenscroft, Paul Revere, Rob Skipper…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Sugar A song that came into Bob Mould’s head “as I was waking up one morning”, Hoover Dam is among the former Hüsker Dü man’s best.

Q&A: Ace Frehley The original Kiss guitarist on old wounds, old habits, his new album and a new Kiss tour that he should be part of.

Reviews New albums from Pink Floyd, Foo Fighters, Queen, Prince, Sixx: AM, Bryan Adams, Monster Magnet, Gong, Jimmy Barnes, Fripp & Eno… Reissues from The Who, Bryan Adams, Genesis, Rory Gallagher, Ian Dury, Iron Butterfly, Quireboys, Suzi Quatro… DVDs, films and books on Jimi Hendrix, Yes, The Doors, Jon Lord, Leonard Cohen, Paul McCartney… Live reviews of Robert Plant, Virginmarys, King Crimson, Crobot, Lenny Kravitz, Anathema, Buffalo Summer…

114 Buyer’s Guide: Dream Theater Pushing prog-metal to its limits (some would argue even beyond), they’ve boldly taken the genre to where no band has gone before.

Letters Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

Lives previews: Gig previews from Anti-Mortem, Blue Öyster Cult and The Jesus And Mary Chain, plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Ian McLagan The former Small Faces and Faces keyboard player on Rod, Ronnie, Wolf, Marriott and migraines.

