Classic Dave Grohl drum intro blows up on TikTok

Dave Grohl performing Song for the Dead with Queens of the Stone Age in 2002

Dave Grohl's classic drum intro on Queens of the Stone Age track Song for the Dead is a TikTok sensation.

Drummers are taking to the video-sharing social media app to show off their versions of Grohl's handiwork.

Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Grohl was behind the kit on QOTSA's 2002 album Songs for the Deaf and performed live with the band on the supporting tour.

Many of the TikTok tributes show impressive levels of skill. Others, not so much. But either way, it's clear the general consensus is that Dave Grohl is considered a legend by drummers far and wide.

As well as versions by working drummers like Leah Bluestein and drum instructor Brandon Toews, the TikTok craze has been attempted by amateur musicians and amateur comedians alike.

There's even a version performed by a dude sitting on a bucket in a bathtub, wearing a rubber horse head. Because....TikTok.