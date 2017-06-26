Classic album covers are reimagined with a Marvel twist

Marvel are to release a series of five pieces of artwork based on classic rock album covers.

They’ve given iconic covers by Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, The Clash and Blondie a superhero twist and have revealed four out of the planned five designs, which will be available to buy later this year.

Mike Hawthorne and Nathan Fairbairn have redesigned Nirvana’s Nevermind for Guardians Of The Galaxy, Damion Scott has changed Guns N’ Roses Appetite For Destruction to reflect Inhumans: Once and Future Kings, Marco Rudy has given his take on The Clash’s London Calling for Mighty Thor and Daniel Acuna has reimagined Blondie’s Parallel Lines for X-Men Blue.

A fifth by Mike Del Mundo featuring X-Men Gold has yet to be revealed.

Marvel previously released a series of hip-hop variant covers throughout 2015.

See the four rock covers below. All five will be available to purchase via comic retailers from September.

