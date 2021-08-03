Chubby And The Gang release the relatable new single I Hate The Radio

Indie-punks Chubby And The Gang have dropped the new single, I Hate The Radio, taken from their forthcoming album The Mutt's Nuts, which is scheduled to arrive August 27 via Partisan.

Accompanying the new track is a video directed by Molly Manning Walker and edited by Lesley Manning (frontman Charlie Manning Walker’s sister and mother).

I Hate The Radio follows the previously-released singles Lightning Don't Strike Twice, Life's Lemons and Coming Up Tough.

Featuring a mellow, plodding rhythm and gloomy yet charismatic vocals from Walker, I Hate The Radio is a down-to-earth, relatable listen that holds the same energy as the comforting first pint down your local boozer after a heavy night of heartbreak.

Elaborating on the narrative behind the track, Walker explains: "This song is about when you finish a relationship with someone but you have a certain association between them and a song, and then that song comes on the radio.

"It’s like, ‘man, I never want to hear this song again!’ and then of course you get in the car and it comes on.”

Listen below: