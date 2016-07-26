Christian group use Thom Yorke’s image to highlight sin

Christian group Generation For God have released an image on social media to highlight the dangers of sin.

And they’ve used a picture of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke with the headline “8 Things That Satan Uses To Enslave You And Destroy You.”

Words including “drugs” and “pornography” are also used in the picture.

It’s not clear if the organisation realise the image is of Yorke, but some music fans have poked fun at the picture, with one asking: “Hey guys, is this gonna be on vinyl?”

View the post below.